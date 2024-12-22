Joe Biden has been accused of forcing relatives of Marines killed in Afghanistan to wait for hours while he slept on Air Force One. Multiple family members of the soldiers have alleged that the president made them wait. Joe Biden accused of forcing relatives of Marines killed in Afghanistan to wait for ‘an eternity’ as he napped on plane (Photo by Ting Shen / AFP)(AFP)

Taliban terrorists killed 13 American soldiers, as well as over 170 Afghans at Kabul International Airport’s Abbey Gate in Afghanistan during the final days of the American withdrawal from the country. Biden allegedly took a nap during a “dignified transfer” ceremony when he and Jill Biden were supposed to welcome the caskets of the fallen soldiers at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

‘We sat in that office for what seemed like an eternity’

The family members said Biden’s decision to sleep instead of greeting them was an insult to the memories of the fallen soldiers. Roice McCollum, whose brother Rylee McCollum was killed in the airport massacre, told the Daily Mail that the commander-in-chief “made us wait an extra three hours to receive the bodies of our dead family members because he couldn’t pull it together.”

A military officer told her Biden was taking a nap on the plane, said Roice. Darin Hoover, the father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, and Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, also confirmed the account. Taylor and Nicole died in the Kabul explosion.

“We sat in that office for what seemed like an eternity waiting on the doddering old fool,” Hoover said.

The Afghanistan withdrawal was widely considered a disaster and said to be a low point in Biden’s term. Military families blasted him after he was filmed checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover. However, White House allies dismissed the claims and suggested the moment never happened.

A rep for the White House also dismissed the napping claims. “That claim is untrue. As President Biden said on the 4th anniversary of the tragic attack on Abbey Gate and in the letters he wrote to family members after meeting with them in Dover, ‘these 13 Americans — and the many more that were wounded — were patriots in the highest sense’ and ‘we owe them and their families a sacred debt we will never be able to fully repay, but will never cease working to fulfill,’ a White House spokesman said, according to New York Post.