Afghanistan: 22 miners rescued from collapsed coal mine

Rescuers on Sunday freed 22 miners who had been trapped for hours in a collapsed coal mine in northern Afghanistan, a provincial official said, with no serious injuries reported. Representative image: 22 miners were freed from a coal mine in Afghanistan after being trapped for hours(Bloomberg)

Also Read: Afghanistan Taliban to ban women from ‘midwifery and nursing’ courses amid an already ‘suffering health sector’

All the miners who were trapped when the mine in Dara-i Sof Payin district of Samangan province collapsed late Saturday were rescued, Samangan governor spokesman Esmat Muradi, told AFP, revising the number of those trapped from 32 down to 22.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 14 Hindustan Copper Limited officials rescued, 1 dead after mine lift collapses

Rescuers with excavators had been working to open an entrance to the mine since early morning, succeeding after nightfall on Sunday.

"Twenty-two people were trapped and all of them have been rescued," Muradi said.

Also Read: House of Uttarakhand tunnel rat-hole miner razed in demolition drive in Delhi

"The condition of few of them was not good but they were given first aid and are doing better now."

There is scant oversight of Afghanistan's mining industry and deadly accidents are common.

Along with coal, Afghanistan mines marble, minerals, gold and gemstones, but workers often operate in rudimentary pits without proper equipment or safety gear.

At least 10 miners died in February 2022 after being trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed in the northern province of Baghlan.

In June 2020, seven workers were killed after a gas blast caused a cave-in at a mine in Samangan.

A year earlier, at least 30 people died when a gold mine collapsed in Badakhshan province, where another gold mine collapsed in January last year with unknown casualties.