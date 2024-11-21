Nikki Haley is unhappy with Trump for appointing Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. to cabinet

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley strongly opposed President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to appoint former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to his Cabinet. Nikki Haley criticized Trump’s potential use of recess appointments for Cabinet positions, stressing the need for careful evaluation of qualifications in key government roles. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

On her SiriusXM show, Nikki Haley Live, Haley criticized Gabbard’s foreign policy positions, particularly her controversial remarks regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine and her support for pardoning Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who leaked classified U.S. intelligence.

“After Russia invaded Ukraine, Tulsi Gabbard literally blamed NATO, our Western alliance that’s responsible for countering Russia,” Haley stated.

“She blamed NATO for the attack on Ukraine, and the Russians and the Chinese echoed her talking points and her interviews on Russian and Chinese television.”

Haley accused Gabbard of consistently aligning with adversarial regimes and her perceived defence of Russia, Syria, Iran, and China. She warned, “So now she’s defended Russia, she’s defended Syria, she’s defended Iran, and she’s defended China. No, she has not denounced any of these views. None of them. She hasn’t taken one of them back.”

“This is not a place for a Russian, Iranian, Syrian, Chinese sympathizer.”

Haley urges Senate to scrutinize RFK Jr.'s nomination

The former UN Ambassador also raised alarms over RFK Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “He’s a liberal Democrat, environmental attorney, trial lawyer who will now be overseeing 25 percent of our federal budget and has no background in health care,” Haley noted.

“Some of you may think RFK is cool, some of you may like that he questions what’s in our food and what’s in our vaccines, but we don’t know, when he is given reins to an agency, what decisions he’s going to make behind the scenes.”

Haley suggested Kennedy would be better suited for an advisory role and urged the Senate to “ask the hard questions to him before we go and approve him.”