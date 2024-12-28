Menu Explore
Top Republicans demand Congress to release ‘sexual slush fund list’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 28, 2024 09:25 PM IST

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie are calling on Congress to release the names of lawmakers who used taxpayer money to settle sexual harassment claims

Republicans are demanding the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list.” On Thursday, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie joined the former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz in calling on Congress to release the names of lawmakers who used taxpayer money to settle sexual harassment claims.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz have called on Congress to release the names of lawmakers who have used taxpayer funds to settle sexual harassment claims
Top Republicans demand release of ‘congressional sexual slush fund list’

“Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Massie wrote on X. Former representatives Mo Brooks and Jason Chaffetz quickly tweeted in support of him.

The Kentucky representative's suggestion was also backed by Greene, who wrote, “Yes. I want to release the congressional sexual slush fund list.” “Taxpayers should have never had to pay for that. Along with all the other garbage they should not have to pay for,” the congresswoman added.

The figure of $17 million, which spans a 20-year period, is misleading. It encompasses cases involving allegations of discrimination, retaliation, labour law violations, and disputes regarding contracts and pay. Additionally, according to factcheck.org, this figure does not only pertain to members of Congress.

Last week, Gaetz suggested the idea of filing “a privileged motion to expose every ‘me too’ settlement paid using public funds (even of former members).” Back in November, Greene said that “all the ethics reports and claims, including the one I filed” should be made public, per Daily Beast.

“All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money. The entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews,” she added.

Follow Us On