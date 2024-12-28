Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US lottery player wins staggering $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 28, 2024 05:21 PM IST

Friday's win ended the popular lottery's three-month drought of no jackpot winners.

A California resident took home a staggering $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night. The lucky winner defeated the 1 in 302,575,350 odds of hitting the jackpot with the winning numbers 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the gold Mega ball of 6. The Megaplier multiplier was 3X.

Lottery tickets for the Mega Millions lottery are purchased from a liquor store where winning tickets have been sold on December 27, 2024 in Hawthorne, California. The ninth-largest lottery jackpot in US history worth $1.15 billion will be drawn tonight in the Mega Millions drawing, after no tickets with all six numbers have been sold in 30 consecutive drawings. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)
Lottery tickets for the Mega Millions lottery are purchased from a liquor store where winning tickets have been sold on December 27, 2024 in Hawthorne, California. The ninth-largest lottery jackpot in US history worth $1.15 billion will be drawn tonight in the Mega Millions drawing, after no tickets with all six numbers have been sold in 30 consecutive drawings. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)(AFP)

Ultra lucky California resident wins $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Friday's win ended the popular lottery's three-month drought of no jackpot winners. The ticket for the fifth largest prize in the game's history was sold at a Sunshine Food and Gas station in Cottonwood, 146 miles north of Sacramento. “What an amazing present this holiday season!” said Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium.

“At an incredibly special time of year, this is both an incredibly special moment for our winner, and for all the great organizations and causes that benefit from lottery ticket sales around the country,” Johnston added, per New York Post. The winner can claim the estimated $1.22 billion in annual payouts or a one-time cash payout of $549.7 million.

It marked the 37th time a Mega Millions jackpot was won in California. The Golden State is second to New York, with 44 jackpot winners. Five additional ticketholders, hailing from Arizona, Missouri, Texas, and California, walked away with $1 million each. Back in March, a New Jersey resident clinched the $1.13 billion jackpot, which was considered the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history at the time.

For the next drawing, set to take place December 31, Mega Millions will revert back to $20 million. Following Friday's record win, the lottery revealed that a jackpot has never been won on New Year's Eve. Additionally, the game will undergo a “mega overhaul” next Spring, with prices being increased to $5 per ticket in sharp contrast to the current $2.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On