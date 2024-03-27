US lottery player wins $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions announced the winner of its estimated $1.13 billion jackpot Tuesday night. After 30 previous drawings without a winner, the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game was captured by a single ticket sold in New Jersey. The winning numbers were white balls 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the gold Mega ball 4, with 2X Megaplier. Image used for representational purposes only

New Jersey lottery player wins Mega Millions jackpot

The lottery game said in a news release, “It is the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game, although because jackpots are always based on actual sales, the official jackpot amount will be determined after sales from all 47 participating jurisdictions are finalized on Wednesday morning.” Mega Millions has now reset the jackpot to its current starting value of $20 million. The next drawing is set for Friday, March 29.

CEO Gretchen Corbin congratulated the New Jersey winner, saying, “Congratulations to the New Jersey Lottery for selling a jackpot-winning ticket in Tuesday’s $1.13 billion Mega Millions drawing,” adding, “We celebrate our new jackpot winner, as well as all the prizes won and dollars raised for good causes during this exciting jackpot run.”

The last Mega Millions jackpot of $395 million was won in December last year when two winners in California matched all six numbers. According to the game, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The Mega Millions jackpot winner can receive $1.13 billion in annual payments or a one-time cash payout of an estimated $537.5 million.

The game's news release reveals that on March 26, “thirteen tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize.” One lucky winner in New York won $2 million because of the optional 2X Megaplier. “The other 12 second-tier prizes win the standard $1 million each, and were won in California, Colorado, Florida (2), Georgia (2), Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York (2) and Ohio,” the statement adds.