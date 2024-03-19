2025 H1B online registration FAQs addressed after organisational account introduction, lottery changes and other updates

The H-1B cap season is on in the United States. Registrations for the fiscal year 2025 opened on March 6 and will close on the 22nd. The application procedure has changed significantly, and it's essential for you to go over the hard facts before jumping to reckless conclusions. Fortunately, USCIS has updated the long list of frequently asked questions in line with the heavy changes that came into effect with the February 28 switch-up to new organisational accounts. About three-quarters of H-1B visas go to people working in the technology industry, though the exact levels vary year by year.

The H1B program has helped US employers temporarily employ foreign workers in the technical line of occupations requiring highly specialised knowledge. These professions branch out to several fields like architecture, engineering, social sciences, medicine, education, mathematics, law, accounting, business specialities, arts and others. H-1B visa classification has an annual cap of 65,000 new visas each fiscal year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2025 H1B Online Registration

Biden administration's proposed modernisation of the H-1B lottery registration has switched to a more beneficiary-centric process instead of random selection, limiting each employee to be chosen only once in each lottery. The freshly employed procedure requires registrants to provide valid passport and travel document information. The upcoming fiscal year's registration has retained the $10 fee, but the $215 hike will likely follow in March 2025.

Also read | FY 2025 H1B cap registration period details announced: Here's what you need to know

First step for H-1B petitioning employers: Create a USCIS online account – Visit https://my.uscis.gov/

Create a USCIS online account – Visit https://my.uscis.gov/ H-1B petitioning employer with a registrant account from previous H-1B registration seasons: Once you log into your old account and initiate the process, it will migrate to a new organisation account (February 14 onwards). Complete migration may take several hours.

Once you log into your old account and initiate the process, it will migrate to a new organisation account (February 14 onwards). Complete migration may take several hours. Accredited representatives with a Legal Representative account: Once you log into your myUSCIS account to initiate the process, your old account will migrate to a new Legal Representative account (February 14 onwards). Complete migration may take several hours; accounts with large volumes of cases may even need more than a day for migration.

Once you log into your myUSCIS account to initiate the process, your old account will migrate to a new Legal Representative account (February 14 onwards). Complete migration may take several hours; accounts with large volumes of cases may even need more than a day for migration. Will the registrant be able to change the wrong account type when creating a USCIS online account? NO. Petitioners must choose the correct account type - Organisation or Legal Representative - while creating an online account. Only these two apply to the H-1B electronic registrations. If choosing the wrong account type, you must use a new email address to create a new USCIS online account and redo the process.

Also read | H-1B Registration: A guide to file your application process with recent updates