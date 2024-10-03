Who is Claudia Sheinbaum? 5 things about Mexico’s first female president

Claudia Sheinbaum's presidency is a historic milestone for Mexico. As the first female to hold the position in over 200 years of the nation’s independence, the 62-year-old has shattered the glass ceiling in politics, creating a momentous occasion. Claudia Sheinbaum, current president of Mexico, is the first female to grace the position in more than 200 years of the nation’s independence. (AP)

Here are five things to know about the politician.

1. A climate scientist

She has a background in science and a PhD in energy engineering. In an earlier interview with the Associated Press (AP), she said, “I believe in science.”

2. Former mayor

Before being elected as the president, she was the mayor of Mexico City. According to AP, during the pandemic, she took an approach for her city of nine million people, which was different from what former president López Obrador adopted at a national level.

3. First speech as head of state

"It's time for transformation, it's time for women," she said in her first speech as the president. "I'm a mother, a grandmother, a scientist and a woman of faith, and from today, by the will of the Mexican people, the president," she added.

4. ‘Leftist’ background

According to AP, Sheinbaum has a far more “leftist” background than her predecessor, Obrador. Reportedly, during her university days, she was a part of several leftist youth groups. Her parents were part of Mexico’s 1968 student movement.

5. 100 pledges

During her speech at the iconic Zocalo square, the president took 100 pledges. It included expanding public healthcare, providing education, building one million new homes, and capping prices for key goods.

Sheinbaum’s government is set to present its first budget on November 15. Critics will scrutinise the budget to determine whether she will uphold her commitment to “reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.5% of gross domestic product from 5.9%.”

