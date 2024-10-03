Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Claudia Sheinbaum? 5 things about Mexico’s first female president

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 03, 2024 03:17 PM IST

Claudia Sheinbaum became the first female president of Mexico. She is a scientist with a PhD in energy engineering.

Claudia Sheinbaum's presidency is a historic milestone for Mexico. As the first female to hold the position in over 200 years of the nation’s independence, the 62-year-old has shattered the glass ceiling in politics, creating a momentous occasion.

Claudia Sheinbaum, current president of Mexico, is the first female to grace the position in more than 200 years of the nation’s independence. (AP)
Claudia Sheinbaum, current president of Mexico, is the first female to grace the position in more than 200 years of the nation’s independence. (AP)

Here are five things to know about the politician.

1. A climate scientist

She has a background in science and a PhD in energy engineering. In an earlier interview with the Associated Press (AP), she said, “I believe in science.”

Also Read: Who is Mira Murati? CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI

2. Former mayor

Before being elected as the president, she was the mayor of Mexico City. According to AP, during the pandemic, she took an approach for her city of nine million people, which was different from what former president López Obrador adopted at a national level.

3. First speech as head of state

"It's time for transformation, it's time for women," she said in her first speech as the president. "I'm a mother, a grandmother, a scientist and a woman of faith, and from today, by the will of the Mexican people, the president," she added.

4. ‘Leftist’ background

According to AP, Sheinbaum has a far more “leftist” background than her predecessor, Obrador. Reportedly, during her university days, she was a part of several leftist youth groups. Her parents were part of Mexico’s 1968 student movement.

Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. (AP)
Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. (AP)

Also Read: Meet Harold Daggett, the man who ‘owns more yachts’ than Elon Musk

5. 100 pledges

During her speech at the iconic Zocalo square, the president took 100 pledges. It included expanding public healthcare, providing education, building one million new homes, and capping prices for key goods.

Sheinbaum’s government is set to present its first budget on November 15. Critics will scrutinise the budget to determine whether she will uphold her commitment to “reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.5% of gross domestic product from 5.9%.”

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On