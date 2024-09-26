Who is Mira Murati? CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI

Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer (CTO), announced her resignation from the Microsoft-backed company through an X post. She shared that she is leaving the organisation after spending six-and-a-half years there, adding that she came to the “difficult decision” after “much reflection.” OpenAI’s CTO, Mira Murati, announced her resignation through an X post that went viral. (File Photo)

Here are some things about Mira Murati, born on December 16, 1988.

Education

She attended the Pearson United World College of the Pacific in Canada at 16 after winning a scholarship. As per Live Mint, she also has a Bachelor of Arts (AB) in Mathematics from Colby College and a Bachelor of Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College.

Career

She started her career as a “Summer Analyst” intern at Goldman Sachs. She then started working as an “Advanced Concepts Engineer” at Zodiac Aerospace before moving to Elon Musk’s Tesla as a “Senior Product Manager.” She joined OpenAI in 2018 as VP of “Applied AI & Partnerships.” After a few years, she was promoted to CTO, a position she held for over two years. At OpenAI, she led product development, including GPT-4.

Murati’s take on supposed dangers of AI

In an earlier interview with Time, she said, “There are ... a ton of questions around societal impact, and there are a lot of ethical and philosophical questions that we need to consider. And it's important that we bring in different voices, like philosophers, social scientists, artists, and people from the humanities."

Why did she resign?

According to her X post, she expressed her gratitude for “many individuals” and also thanked Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, for his “trust” in her.

“I'm stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration. For now, my primary focus is doing everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition, maintaining the momentum we've built. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to build and work alongside this remarkable team.” she wrote.

“While I may no longer be in the trenches with you, I will still be rooting for you all. With deep gratitude for the friendships forged, the triumphs achieved, and most importantly, the challenges overcome together,” she added in her note.