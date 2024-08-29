Bengaluru professor resigns over no salary hike: 'Honesty and loyalty has no meaning in this world'

A 37-year-old assistant professor at an engineering college in East Bengaluru resigned after 10 years of teaching, citing frustration over no salary hike. The former professor, who goes by the name of "SquashImmediate6693" on Reddit, posted about the resignation by saying that "honesty and loyalty have no meaning in this world". The professor also claimed that he tried to reach out to the principal before resigning; however, he "was not ready to discuss anything" without the presence of the head of department (HOD). Assistant professor resigns after 10 years due to no salary raise.(Pexels)

According to the user, everything was normal till 2019, when a new principal joined, leading to the closure of three branches at the college.

In the post, the user said that despite receiving excellent feedback from students and making personal sacrifices, including covering competition fees and working long hours, his request for a salary increase was always ignored.

"Juniors were paid more than me," he said.

The professor also mentioned that his salary structure was changed, dearness allowance was cut, and gratuity was reduced, with no EPF payments received.

"I was not paid any EPF, and recently, the salary structure was changed. DA was reduced from 115% to 30%, and the remaining 85% was added to other allowances. This reduces my gratuity by at least 50%!" the user said.

Before resigning, the professor wanted to discuss his problems with the principal, but the principal refused to discuss the matter without the presence of the HOD, who always supported a few faculty members and delegated difficult tasks to others, including the professor.

“Nobody asked why I was resigning, and nobody asked me to stay!” the professor said.

Take a look at the post here:

This viral post was shared on Monday and since then it has gained moree than 1,200 upvotes. Users expressed support for the professor and urged him to reveal the college and the principal's name.

Reacting to the post a user, Oiasm, commented “Our country and especially Bangalore needs to shake up the work culture of academic institutions in favour of teachers, lecturers, staff, etc.”

Another user, “@theanadimishra”, commented, “Employers can’t withhold EPF it’s a crime as per Indian laws AFAIK; you might wanna consider fighting for your money.”

“Gather more details about all the events and incidents. Get them in writing if possible. Use multiple channels and other experiences if possible. As they say - When all you have is a needle to fight your battle, shoot it in the heart of your enemy. Make a compelling story and share it,” commented someone else.