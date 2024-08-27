‘Is God real? Is Satan real?’: US high school assignment sparks outrage, furious mother shares questions

A new student at a high school in Oklahoma, United States, was given a tough assignment just one week into school. A woman shared on Facebook the world history homework assignment of her daughter earlier this month. The assignment was titled “How did the world start?”. Students at an Oklahoma high school faced a challenging assignment which involved questions on religion. (Unsplash)

The assignment included questions such as "Is God real?", "Is Satan real?", and "What does it mean to be a Christian?". The assignment also required students to answer the questions and provide a source using the APA (American Psychological Association) style of writing to support their answers.

The questions on religion, directed at high school students, made people question if they are suitable for an assignment.

The Oklahoma student's mother, Olivia Gray, posted with a caption, “This is one of Nettie’s assignments for World History class. It’s being called a research paper. This is some crazy sh*t overall and also on a technical level. Literally the kid had been in school one week”.

Take a look at the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

A user, Jenna Walkingstick, commented, "I would love to see the teacher’s grading rubric… that’s an assignment I would struggle with as a college level student. What are the “right” answers? I don’t think I even wanna know".

A second user, Lisa Lawson-Wallace, commented, “So now she is being forced to spill her personal beliefs and will be graded on such?”.

Another user, Jane Maslanka, commented, “This is insane. What sources is she supposed to use? I'm a teacher--and a challenging one. I have no trouble with a high school student (or even an upper middle school student) starting a research paper in week one. But this assignment is absolutely wack. I never thought I'd say this, but she'd be better off at Catholic School!”.

The mother's viral post garnered 375 reactions, 633 comments and 477 shares.