Megyn Kelly critisises Conclave as ‘the most disgusting anti-Catholic film,’ blasts Ralph Fiennes for starring in it

Megyn Kelly has shared a scathing statement criticising Edward Berger’s Conclave, describing it as “the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time.” She also said she made a “huge mistake” by watching the movie, and called out Ralph Fiennes and others for starring in it. Megyn Kelly critisises Conclave as ‘the most disgusting anti-Catholic film' (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

‘Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock’

“Shame on Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci & John Lithgow for starring in it & shame on director Edward Berger (among others). “Spoiler:” They make THE POPE INTERSEX! This is the big exciting twist at the end. I wish I had known so I wouldn’t have watched it. There are almost no redeeming characters in the movie - every cardinal is morally bankrupt/repulsive,’ Kelly wrote on X.

“The only exception of course is the intersex pope (who - surprise! - has female reproductive parts) & the cardinal who keeps her secret - bc of course that kind of Catholic secret-keeping must be lionized. I’m disgusted. What a thing to release to streaming just in time for Christmas. They would never do this to Muslims, but Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock/belittle/smear,” the media personality added.

Conclave, however, is dominating the 2025 awards season with 11 Critics Choice nominations and as many as six Golden Globe nods. The film is based on Robert Harris’s bestselling novel, and narrates the story of Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), the Dean of the College of Cardinals, who oversees the secretive process of the Conclave where cardinals from around the world come together to select the next pope.

“Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, participating in the selection of a new pope,” the official synopsis reads. “Surrounded by powerful religious leaders in the halls of the Vatican, he soon uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.”