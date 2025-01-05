Jennifer Lopez reunites with Maid in Manhattan co-star Ralph Fiennes at Palm Springs: 'You're a kind of goddess'

Special reunion

According to ew.com, JLo reunited with her Maid in Manhattan costar Ralph at on Saturday, where the Conclave actor presented the Unstoppable actor with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award.

In a moving speech, Ralph likened Jennifer to her character from director Wayne Wang's 2002 romantic comedy.

"This maid, in fact, possessed extraordinary wings that unfolded, and off she flew. But in this life, in this story, I think she has already been flying with determination from an early age. Because I think she knows that she has something inside her which she must honour," he said.

In the film, Ralph played a politician who falls in love with Jennifer's character in the film. He praised JLo for her talent and soulfulness, calling her an “amazing dancer, singer and a beautiful actor”.

He added, “To be a legend and a groundbreaker, it's a matter of spirit. If you have the skills, their currency is lessened unless there's a strong spirit behind them. It's the spirit which moves us and lifts us. You are incredible. You've blazed an amazing trail. You keep blazing it. I think you're a kind of goddess. Getting it out there, your extraordinary talent, because it's your truth."

JLo reacts

Jennifer was moved by the emotional speech, and was seen hugging her co-star on stage. She thanked Ralph for his kind words.

JLo said, “That was incredibly beautiful. Ralph, it's been so long. It's so great to see you. Oh, God, thank you so much for doing this. You know how much I admire you and your work, and it was such a privilege to be able to work with you so many years ago. And it's amazing to be here today. Thank you so much."

In fact, Jennifer was even asked about a potential Maid in Manhattan sequel or revival at the event's red carpet. To which, Jennifer said that she doesn’t know about a sequel, but she has discussed a potential series of Maid in Manhattan. Back in 2008, ABC had announced that the film would be adapted into a TV series, but no update about it is out yet.

Released in 2002, Maid in Manhattan made $154 million at the global box office on a $55 million budget. The film received mixed reviews at the time, but it has emerged as one of the most appreciated projects in Jennifer's acting career.