Palisades Charter High School to Will Rogers' ranch, these are the landmarks LA wildfire destroyed

At least five people have been killed as wildfires around and in Los Angeles have grown out of control, engulfing entire neighbourhoods and forcing at least 130,000 people to flee as the blazes reach their third day. The deadly fires in Los Angeles are forcing tens of thousands more residents from their homes as firefighters struggle to bring the blazes under control. Photographer: Jill Connelly/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The deadly wildfires that swept through Southern California this week have left a devastating impact, destroying or severely damaging thousands of structures, including several iconic landmarks with significant cultural and cinematic importance.

Among the hardest-hit areas is Pacific Palisades, an affluent neighborhood west of downtown Los Angeles, famously mentioned in the Beach Boys’ 1963 hit “Surfin’ USA.”

Here are some of the Southern California landmarks that suffered damage:

Palisades Charter High School

This public school, a favorite filming location for Hollywood productions like the 1976 horror classic “Carrie” and the 2003 remake of “Freaky Friday” starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, was damaged. Los Angeles Unified School District cited about 30% of the campus was affected.

While the main structure remained intact, much of the damage occurred at the back of the campus, including athletic facilities. The school was on winter break when the fire started, sparing its 3,000 students from harm.

Theater Palisades, Pierson Playhouse

Founded in the 1960s by three TV writers, sustained severe damage, leading to a suspension of operations.

Will Rogers’ ranch house

This 31-room estate, once owned by actor Will Rogers, was turned into a state park in 1944 by his widow, Betty.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the ranch house and surrounding structures were destroyed by the Palisades Fire. “California State Parks mourns the loss of these treasured natural and cultural resources, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero.

Topanga ranch motel

Constructed in 1929 by newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst, this bungalow-style motel in Malibu offered an affordable coastal retreat and appeared in TV and film productions, including the Bridget Fonda movie ‘Leather Jackets.’

Destroyed by the Palisades Fire, the state parks department’s plan to restore 20 cabins for public use has been derailed.

The Bunny Museum

Known as “the world’s only museum about everything bunny,” this quirky Altadena institution housed over 45,000 rabbit-themed items. Staff shared on Facebook, “The museum had burnt to the ground,” later posting: “Not a hoppy day, today.”

Reel Inn Malibu

This beloved seafood restaurant, a Pacific Coast Highway staple frequented by locals and celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Jerry Seinfeld, was lost to the fire. “After 36 years in business, we have lost our beloved restaurant,” staff wrote in a fundraiser statement.

Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center

The Eaton Fire engulfed this historic synagogue. Melissa Levy, the executive director, confirmed that Torah scrolls were safely removed before staff evacuated.