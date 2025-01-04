Angelina Jolie reflects on how a critical comment by ‘someone’ stifled her voice

Angelina Jolie has recently opened up about how a comment from someone in her past, telling her she "couldn't" sing, has stayed with her over the years. The 49-year-old actress, who is set to portray legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic Maria, reflected on the impact of this remark during a candid interview. Jolie, who took up singing lessons to prepare for the challenging role, revealed that the film not only helped her develop new skills but also served as a source of strength during one of the darkest times of her life. Angelina Jolie reflects on a past comment that affected her singing confidence while preparing for her role as Maria Callas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Jolie about how ‘someone’s’ comment ‘blocked’ her

During a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie shared with fellow actors including Zendaya, Tilda Swinton, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, “I had someone in my life say that I couldn’t sing.”

She continued, “I didn’t realise how much that had blocked me. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know my voice. I didn’t understand how much life changes your voice, whether it be childbirth or death, or someone you love, or sickness or whatever it may be,” as reported by The Independent.

However, she added, “But we hold things in our body. We change the way we are. And somewhere along the way – I’m 49 years old – I lost my voice. So it was such a gift to have these seven months [of training], to have someone hold my hand and help me take a deep breath and try to make sound again.”

The Maleficient actor went ahead and recommended singing opera to “everyone” as it requires one to sing using their “full physical body, your full vocal, and your full emotion”.

Women in the entertainment industry lack opportunity to reflect

Jolie's comments about her past experience with being told she "couldn't" sing led to a deeper discussion with her fellow actors about the challenges women face in the entertainment industry. Specifically, they highlighted how women often struggle to find opportunities to connect and support one another as artists.

She revealed, “And we, especially as women, are very rarely allowed, asked, encouraged to give with our full power. We are adjusting to the room, to our children, to society. Something along the way forms us, and we don’t bust out with everything.”