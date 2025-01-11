Hollywood celebrities fleeing LA fires, scramble for rooms as suites sold out

As the Los Angeles wildfires rage on, several Hollywood A-list celebrities are reportedly scrambling to secure hotel rooms, fleeing their homes in the face of the devastating destruction. With thousands of properties, including those of high-profile stars, reduced to ashes, many famous faces are said to be urgently booking suites at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, seeking refuge from the crisis unfolding around them. Hollywood A-listers struggle for shelter in luxury hotels as wildfires rage. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: ‘Heartbroken’ Angelina Jolie shelters evacuees in her home as LA wildfires burn through the city

Hollywood celebs struggle to secure hotel suites

The sources claimed to The Mirror US, that many celebrities arrived at the hotel in their Teslas and Bentleys in just the clothes they were wearing at the time of leaving their homes amid fire. Across Los Angeles, luxury hotels like The Peninsula, the Four Seasons, Sunset Tower, L’Ermitage, and the Bel Air are reportedly sold out, with rooms commanding prices of over $1,000 (£819) per night. Despite the steep rates, demand remains high as celebrities and other evacuees race to secure a safe haven from the raging wildfires.

A source told Mail Online that the situation is very “Titanic-like” at the Art Deco Sunset Tower. They said, “We have the music, the cocktails, the lovely food, the fine linens, the piano player. But this awful tragedy is unfolding and people have lost everything and no one knows what they are going home to. It’s very sad."

A source at the Beverly Hill Hotel told the outlet that several venues are also filled with pets while many celebrities brought their fur friends with them while evacuating. The insider said, “There are dogs everywhere in the hotel. Staff are running around with pooper scoopers but no one minds. It’s lovely to have them around with their gentle energy. There’s non-stop barking and chaos but it’s fun."

Also Read: Hollywood celebrities come forward to help LA wildfire victims; 'I'm packing up my entire…'

Celebs spotted at hotels after leaving their homes behind

While the hotels remain tight-lipped over the celebrities staying with them, Kathy Hilton was reportedly spotted at the Beverly Hill Hotel’s Polo Lounge, as reported by Mail Online. In addition, the publication claimed Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were also seen at The Peninsula alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

In a heartwarming display of generosity, Jason Oppenheim, star of Selling Sunset, made an impressive pledge to those affected by the wildfires. The real estate mogul announced that his brokerage, The Oppenheim Group, would offer its services free of charge to anyone looking to purchase or rent a new property in the wake of the devastation. In a heartfelt video message, he said, “As real estate agents, we obviously have an obligation to help them find a place even when it's going to be difficult, with thousands of people looking for places and not nearly as many houses available.”

He continued, “The Oppenheim group is offering to represent anybody for free or we will credit you back any commission paid if you’ve lost your house and you’re now displaced. We will help you find a place or do our best to help you find a place to rent."