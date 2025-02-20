Kareena Kapoor, Karisma prove they will always be the IT Girls as they attend Aadar Jain's mehendi in gorgeous outfits

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor attended their cousin Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony last night. Aadar is set to tie the knot with Alekha Advani. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other family members attended the function. Let's see what Kareena and Karisma wore. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor attend Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony.

The Forever IT Girls

Kareena and Karisma will always be the IT Girls. The sister-duo is known for their impeccable sartorial choices, and they did not disappoint with their ethnic OOTDs during the family function. While Kareena dazzled in a Sabyasachi ensemble, Karisma looked regal in a rani pink kurta and lehenga set. They paired the ensembles with stunning jewels and eye-catching makeup.

More details about Kareena and Karisma's outfits

Kareena wore a sea-green Sabyasachi full-body length dress featuring delicate gold marodi work, zardozi embroidery, sequin embellishments, colourful thread embroidery, and beaded embellishments done on the cuffs, bodice, and hem. The ensemble also has a split crew neckline, full-length billowy sleeves, side thigh-high slits, a relaxed fitting, pockets on the side, a gorgeous floral print, and an ankle hem length.

Kareena paired the ensemble with embellished pumps, a statement ring, precious gemstone-adorned earrings, and a ruby red Sabyasachi logo gold chain shoulder bag. With her hair tied in a centre-parted, twisted half-tied hairdo, she chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, smudged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

Meanwhile, Karisma complemented her sister in a rani pink ensemble featuring a kurti with delicate gold embroidery, a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a thigh-length hem. She paired it with a matching embroidered lehenga skirt and a dupatta draped on her shoulder.

For accessories, Karisma chose a choker necklace, gold and oxidised silver cuffs, jhumkis, rings, and a gold potli bag. With her hair tied in a centre-parted braid decked with a parandi, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, a dainty bindi, pink lips, and flushed cheeks for the glam.