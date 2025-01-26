Sonam Kapoor’s all-black outfit at Sabyasachi 25th anniversary gala is so extra, fans love it: ‘Mother of Fashion’
Sonam Kapoor attended the Sabyasachi 25th anniversary gala in a Sabyasachi 2024 couture look and Dior accessories. Fans loved her dramatic look.
Sonam Kapoor never misses! The actor was among the many celebrities who attended Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25th anniversary gala. The actor wore a Sabyasachi 2024 couture look. Her all-black ensemble was the perfect recipe for drama, glamour, and a whole lot of class.
Drama and some more drama!
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Sabyasachi 2024 couture look features a silk blouse, a pencil skirt, and a feather-adorned coat. Rhea shared her sister's pictures in the avant-garde look on Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial 🖤 By @farhanhussain In @sabyasachiofficial couture and @dior.”
How did the fans react?
Sonam's fans loved the dramatic look. One user wrote, “Sonam, MOTHER OF FASHION.” Celebrity stylist Sheefa J Gilani commented, “This is insane.” A comment read, “You never miss.” Another said, “And that’s how it’s done.” A fan wrote, “MOTHERRRR for a reason.”
Details about the couture outfit
The silk blouse features a plunging U-neckline, a sleeveless design, and a relaxed silhouette. Sonam tucked the top inside the skirt to define her waist. Meanwhile, the pencil skirt features sequin embellishments, gold buttons embellished on the front, a thigh-high slit, a bodycon silhouette, and a high-rise waist.
The feather-adorned over-the-top coat added the perfect dose of drama to Sonam's ensemble. It features an open front, full-length sleeves, a knee-length hem, an oversized silhouette, sequin work, and multiple fur and feather embellishments.
Being the brand ambassador of Dior, Sonam carried a black Lady Dior bag with the Sabyasachi look. She further accessorised the ensemble with an eye-catching diamond choker necklace, statement rings, gold heritage earrings, and black pumps. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, the actor chose darkened brows, smokey gold eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lips for the glam.
