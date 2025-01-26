Sonam Kapoor’s all-black outfit at Sabyasachi 25th anniversary gala is so extra, fans love it: ‘Mother of Fashion’

Sonam Kapoor never misses! The actor was among the many celebrities who attended Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25th anniversary gala. The actor wore a Sabyasachi 2024 couture look. Her all-black ensemble was the perfect recipe for drama, glamour, and a whole lot of class. Sonam Kapoor served a dramatic look at the Sabyasachi 25th anniversary gala.

Drama and some more drama!

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Sabyasachi 2024 couture look features a silk blouse, a pencil skirt, and a feather-adorned coat. Rhea shared her sister's pictures in the avant-garde look on Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial 🖤 By @farhanhussain In @sabyasachiofficial couture and @dior.”

How did the fans react?

Sonam's fans loved the dramatic look. One user wrote, “Sonam, MOTHER OF FASHION.” Celebrity stylist Sheefa J Gilani commented, “This is insane.” A comment read, “You never miss.” Another said, “And that’s how it’s done.” A fan wrote, “MOTHERRRR for a reason.”

Details about the couture outfit

The silk blouse features a plunging U-neckline, a sleeveless design, and a relaxed silhouette. Sonam tucked the top inside the skirt to define her waist. Meanwhile, the pencil skirt features sequin embellishments, gold buttons embellished on the front, a thigh-high slit, a bodycon silhouette, and a high-rise waist.

The feather-adorned over-the-top coat added the perfect dose of drama to Sonam's ensemble. It features an open front, full-length sleeves, a knee-length hem, an oversized silhouette, sequin work, and multiple fur and feather embellishments.

Being the brand ambassador of Dior, Sonam carried a black Lady Dior bag with the Sabyasachi look. She further accessorised the ensemble with an eye-catching diamond choker necklace, statement rings, gold heritage earrings, and black pumps. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, the actor chose darkened brows, smokey gold eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lips for the glam.