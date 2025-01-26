Alia Bhatt steals the show at Sabyasachi 25-year anniversary event in bold saree look with bejewelled blouse

Alia Bhatt was among the many celebrities who attended the Sabyasachi 25-year anniversary runway show at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Alia opted for an exclusive bold look from the Sabyasachi 25-year runway show for the event. She wore a black silk saree and a bejewelled blouse. Alia Bhatt attends the Sabyasachi 25-year anniversary show.

Bold and beautiful!

Alia draped herself in a handcrafted black Murshidabad silk saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the designer's runway show. The paparazzi clicked her at the event, where she struck glamorous poses for the media, showing off her elegant yet sexy look. Let's decode what she wore and steal some styling tips to glam up your ethnic wear wardrobe.

More about Alia Bhatt's look

Alia Bhatt wore the Murshidabad silk saree in traditional style, with elegant pleats placed on the front. She let the nine yards hang low waist on her svelte frame and draped the pallu on her shoulder, cascading into a floor-sweeping train and showing off the front of her glittering blouse.

The eye-catching backless bralette-style blouse is embellished with precious stones, sequins, and metallic threads. The gems come in a myriad of shades, adding a pop of colour to the black ensemble. Meanwhile, the plunging V neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem, a sleeveless design, a fitted silhouette, and a backless design added a feminine charm to Alia's bold outfit.

Alia matched her accessories with her blouse, wearing precious stone-adorned dangling earrings and statement gold rings. She wore her hair in a side-parted twisted bun with a few loose strands sculpting her face. Lastly, gold peep-toe block heels, a dainty bindi, feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, blush pink lip shade, and glowing skin rounded off the styling.

About Sabyasachi's 25-year runway show

Deepika Padukone kicked off the 25 Years of Sabyasachi show in Mumbai on Saturday, marking her first runway walk since becoming a mother. American fashion model Christy Turlington closed the show at the event. Per Diet Sabya, around 600 guests attended the show, and over 100 models walked for Sabyasachi.