Republic Day 2025 Fashion: Tricolour dupatta to glam ethnic looks, Bollywood stars serve R-day celebration style tips

Republic Day 2025 Fashion: Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26. On this day, everything turns tricolour - from decorations to our outfits. If you are celebrating the occasion with your family, friends or colleagues and are in need of some style tips, here are some Bollywood-inspired outfit ideas that you can steal for January 26. Republic Day 2025 Fashion: Celebrate Republic Day in gorgeous outfits inspired by Bollywood stars.

Also Read | Happy Republic Day 2025: Top 50 wishes, images, GIFs, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Republic Day 2025 Fashion Tips from Bollywood stars

Tricolour dupatta

If you are still wondering what to wear, Sara Ali Khan's outfit is a fuss-free and simple idea for you to steal. All you need is an elegant, embroidered white kurta and sharara set and a chiffon dupatta that matches the shades of the Indian flag. Like Sara, you can style with with minimal makeup, accessories, and loose tresses.

Anarkali and embroidered dupatta

Alia Bhatt's gorgeous look in this exquisite embroidered anarkali incorporates the green and blue shades of the Indian flag. To recreate this outfit, you will need a green anarkali kurta and pants set and pair it with a pretty blue dupatta. Just like Alia, style the ensemble with minimal makeup, a twisted bun adorned with gajra, a pair of statement earrings, and rings.

The velvet glam

Like Deepika Padukone, incorporate the orange shade in your Republic Day wardrobe with a velvet suit that transforms you into an ethnic beauty. The elegant suit will be the star of any party you attend on January 26. You can style it with a messy hairdo, statement earrings, kadhas, and embroidered juttis.

Less is more

With this look from Janhvi Kapoor's style file, less is more. Here, she wears a white cotton kurta and pants set featuring green and yellow thread embroidery. A green tassel-adorned dupatta completes the look. You can easily recreate the ensemble for your Republic Day celebrations. To style the outfit, just go for soft berry lips, loose tresses, jhumkis, and embroidered pink juttis.

Green beauty

Kareena Kapoor's organza and cotton kurta set is another great ethnic look for January 26. The delicate embroidery, lace work, scalloped borders, and relaxed fitting make it an ideal choice. Like Kareena, style it with silver jhumkis, embroidered juttis, rings, a centre-parted bun, and minimal blush-toned makeup.