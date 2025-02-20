Alia Bhatt ties her hair with a ribbon for Aadar Jain's mehendi, internet says it ruined her outfit: ‘Nazar battu’

Alia Bhatt attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony last night. Alia arrived at the festivities with her mom, Soni Razdan, and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The family chose ethnic ensembles for the occasion. But the show stealer was Alia's braided hairdo, which she tied with an out-of-place ribbon. Let's decode her look. Alia Bhatt attends Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony

The paparazzo videos show Alia Bhatt arriving with Ranbir and her mom. Before entering the venue, the trio posed for the cameras to attend the festivities. While Soni Razdan wore a grey and pink embroidered anarkali kurta with flared pants, Ranbir chose a white kurta pyjama set he wore with a brocade embroidered Nehru jacket. As for Alia, she chose a mirror-work sharara set.

What Alia wore

Alia's mustard yellow ensemble features a short kurti with a plunging U neckline, a sleeveless silhouette with spaghetti straps, a body-hugging silhouette, a curved hem, side splits, sequin work, and shimmering mirror embellishments. She paired it with matching sharara pants featuring a flared silhouette, mirror work, and delicate thread embroidery.

Alia rounded off the outfit by draping a matching georgette dupatta on her shoulder. She also carried a matching embroidered potli bag with her mehendi outfit. For accessories, she chose gold Chandbalis, gold heels, and rings. Lastly, she opted for a soft, blush-toned makeup look and tied her hair in a pulled-back, sleek braided ponytail, which she tied with a purple polka-dot printed ribbon.

Internet's verdict on Alia's ribbon

The internet hated the ribbon and declared that it ruined her outfit. A content creator, Sidra Hafeez, shared a video making fun of the actor. She titled it, “Was loving Alia Bhatt's outfit today till…Till I saw this (the ribbon).” She captioned the video, “What was the point of that somebody explain pls 🤣🤣🤣.”

A user wrote, “Def not her best look! 👀.” Another commented, “Nazar battu.” A comment read, “Even the outfit is bad.” Another said, “Jaldi me Raha ka pehan liya (She wore Raha's ribbon in a hurry).” A user commented, “What even???”