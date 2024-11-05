Sara Tendulkar brings firecracker energy to gorgeous festive look in mirror-work sharara set: Pics

Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to share pictures from her Diwali album. The post featured photos of Sara posing in a stylish ethnic outfit and the decorations she did for the festivities. The 27-year-old wore a pink mirror-work sharara set. Let's decode her look. Sara Tendulkar wore a backless sharara set for Diwali festivities.

Sara Tendulkar serves firecracker energy in a pink sharara set

Sara Tendulkar's ethnic ensemble for Diwali celebrations is by designer Gopi Vaid's eponymous label. The pink sharara set features a short kurti, sharara pants, and a matching dupatta decorated with mirror work embellishments, floral thread embroidery, gold gota patti adorned on the borders, and sequin embellishments. Check out the pictures below:

The sleeveless short kurta features a wide neckline, scalloped borders, a fitted silhouette, side slits, and a backless design with tassel-adorned dori ties. Meanwhile, the sharara pants have an embellished net overlay, scalloped hem, and a floor-grazing length. Lastly, the net dupatta, draped on Sara's arms, completed the traditional ensemble.

For accessories, Sara wore gold bracelets on both hands, a ring, a gold choker necklace, and dainty ear studs. With her centre-parted hair left loose and styled in soft waves, the 27-year-old chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge highlighted cheekbones, black eyeliner, mauve pink lips, and a hint of pink eye shadow for her glam.

Sara Tendulkar's Diwali with family

Earlier, Sara had posted photos from her Diwali celebrations with her dad, Sachin Tendulkar, and mom, Anjali. The family celebrated the festival with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation team, which provides healthcare to children born with cleft lip and palate impairments. She shared photos of her father making a flower rangoli, her lighting a diya, and the decorations and snacks served during the celebrations.

About Sara Tendulkar

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and his wife Anjali Tendulkar are Sara's parents. The 26-year-old is their oldest daughter. She completed her master's degree from the University College of London.