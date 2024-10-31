Sara Tendulkar brings yellow sunshine on Diwali; Sachin Tendulkar makes rangoli: See pics from celebrations

Sara Tendulkar celebrated Diwali with her dad, Sachin Tendulkar, and mom, Anjali Tendulkar. The family rang in the celebrations with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation team, which provides healthcare to children born with cleft lip and palate impairments. Check out moments from Sara's Diwali album. Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's Diwali celebrations.

Sara Tendulkar's Diwali celebrations with family

A day before Diwali, Sara Tendulkar posted pictures from her celebrations with Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and a few members of the foundation. She captioned the post, “Celebrating the spirit of Diwali with our incredible team at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. There’s no better way to honour the triumph of light over darkness than by supporting those who illuminate lives. 🪔✨ Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Diwali from all of us! 🌟 May this festival of lights bring hope, happiness, and a brighter future for every child.”

The post featured a few special moments from the get-together. The first picture shows Sara, Sachin and Anjali posing with the foundation's members. Sara also shared photos of her father making a flower rangoli, her lighting a diya, and the decorations and snacks served during the celebrations.

What did Sara wear for Diwali?

Sara chose a yellow kurta set for the Diwali bash. It is adorned with mirror and sequin work and intricate white thread embroidery done in floral patterns. The kurta has a V-neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette, while the pants have a flared fit.

She styled the ensemble with gold eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted highlighted cheeks, glossy pink lips, and a dainty bindi. With her loose tresses styled in a centre-parting and waves, Sara chose bracelets and earrings to accessorise the ethnic ensemble.

About Diwali 2024

Diwali is being celebrated today, October 31 (Thursday). The festival marks the victory of good over evil and Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman's return to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile. Hindu devotees celebrate the festival by lighting up their homes with diyas.