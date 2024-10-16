Sara Tendulkar wore Zara dress for 27th birthday bash; its affordable price makes it your go-to party look

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 27th birthday last week. Sara shared pictures from the bash on Instagram with the caption, “Season 27, episode 1.” For one of her party looks, she wore an animal-printed mini dress that's actually quite affordable. Sara Tendulkar celebrates her birthday.

What is the price of Sara Tendulkar's mini dress?

Sara's printed mini dress is from the shelves of the fast-fashion clothing label Zara. It is called the Animal Printed Mini Dress and is available on the brand's official website for ₹3,500. The affordable price makes it a must-have in your party wardrobe. Like Sara, get the dress and wear it at the next bash you attend.

The Zara dress costs ₹3500.

Decoding Sara Tendulkar's look in the Zara outfit

The faux suede ensemble features a black animal print pattern done on an off-white base. The dress features a plunging neckline, broad shoulder straps, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a mini hem length.

Sara styled the ensemble with styling gold accessories, including rings, a bracelet, and hoop earrings. The 27-year-old left her hair loose in a centre parting and styled the locks in soft curls. She painted her nails bright pink, and for the glam, she chose soft pink eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbone, matching glossy lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, and dewy skin.

Sara's birthday album

Besides posting pictures of her gorgeous birthday look, Sara also posted a picture with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar. She sat on her mom's lap, and they hugged each other. Sara wore a black sleeveless mini dress in the photo. Gold hoops, pink nails, minimal glam, and loose centre-parted locks rounded off the styling.

Other photos in the album featured scenic clicks, Sara's birthday decor, the delicious food she enjoyed on her 27th, and a dessert plate featuring the note ‘Happy Birthday Sara’.