Inspired by Sara Tendulkar's aesthetic Istanbul trip? Check out these must-visit places in this Turkish city

Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to share snippets from her trip to Istanbul, captioning the pictures, “A stroll in Istanbul🚶🏻‍♀️.” The photos have beautiful compositions, with the stunning backdrop of Istanbul standing out. The dreamy aesthetics and mesmerizing beauty could easily rival any Pinterest board. Sara Tendulkar strolled the streets of Istanbul, unwinding in its aesthetic beauty.

Istanbul, a picturesque city in Türkiye, is rich in vibrant culture. It has numerous attractions including, imposing, historic architectural marvels of the Ottoman era and bustling marketplaces. The city immerses in a full sensory experience, from indulging in its scrumptious delicacies to enjoying the kaleidoscope of colors around every corner. If you’re feeling inspired by Sara's trip, let Istanbul be your next destination, a city that will leave you enthralled. Here are some must-visit places in Istanbul.

Bosphorus Strait

The Bosphorus Strait is a narrow waterway that divides the European side of Istanbul from the Asian side. The breathtaking water views make the entire city look ethereal. From watching sunsets to cruising past quaint neighborhoods, and cultural landmarks along the water, the experience feels surreal and adds to the city's timeless charm.

Hagia Sophia

The Hagia Sophia is a fascinating ancient structure. The archiecture reflects the evolution it underwent. Initially built as a church in the 6th century during the Byzantine era, it later became a mosque, then a museum, and eventually reverted to being a mosque. The building’s architecture displays these changes. It has Islamic minarets and domes, along with stained glass mosaics, reminiscent of Christian churches. It’s a marvel to witness all the historic changes side by side, co-existing in a culturally rich ambience.

Topkapi Palace Museum

Once the opulent residence of Ottoman sultans for nearly 400 years, this palace has now been transformed into a museum. It provides a deep dive into history and almost teleports back in time with its well-preserved lavish courtyards, luxurious artifacts, ornate rooms, and more. The experience feels mesmerizing and is an insight into the royal life from centuries ago.

Grand Bazaar

The Grand Bazaar is a bustling market, stretching over numerous shops selling spices, local foods, and arts. It’s brimming with colours from vibrant hanging lanterns, shawls, and handcrafted jewellery lining every corner. The market has a lively atmosphere, infused with the scents of exotic spices and local delicacies, making it a true cultural treasure of Istanbul.

Blue Mosque

The Blue Mosque, also known as the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, is a mesmerizing Ottoman-era historical mosque. Its most striking feature is the intricate blue İznik tiles that adorn its interior walls, which give it the moniker “Blue Mosque.”