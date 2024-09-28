La Digue to Caye Caulker: Best off-beat islands for a calmer tropical vacation

Who doesn’t love a tropical vacation? Imagine- bright sunshine dazzling on turquoise waters, while the waves lap at your feet with your toes digging into the warm sand, and later, end the day by relaxing in a hammock, sipping coconut water with lush greenery around. Tropical vacation away from the sweltering crowd feels like paradise. (Pexels)

It feels invigorating to get lost in a tropical paradise. Tropical vacations are fan favourites, so it’s no surprise to find most of the destinations swamped with crowds. If you’re looking for off-beat places to embark on your tropical paradise, here are some perfect off-beat islands for your next tropical vacation.

Palawan, Philippines

Palawan is a hidden tropical gem in the Philippines. El Nido in Palawan has mesmerizing lagoons, limestone cliffs, reefs, and stunning turquoise waters to kayak. Palawan also has the famous Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s an underwater river that goes through caves with beautiful stalagmites and stalactites.

La Digue, Seychelles

La Digue island in Seychelles has a scenic beauty that will leave you in awe. It has a natural and rustic feel as you explore the island by cycling along the coast. The western region has large areas of coconut plantations. On the beach, as you keep exploring you’ll come across large tortoises. Anse Source D’Argent has some of the most impressive granite and rock formations by the water. The south of this island features hiking trails for the perfect tropical exploration.

Lakshadweep Islands, India

India’s Lakshadweep islands have a serene and unspoiled tropical paradise feel. Lakshadweep comprises 36 islands of which 10 are inhabited. From Minicoy Island with coconut groves to Amini Island with beautiful lagoons and coral reefs, Lakshadweep has a wide array of remote, less-explored locations.

Caye Caulker, Belize

If you’re looking for a more adventurous tropical vacation, Caye Caulker in Belize is the ideal tropical paradise. With exciting activities like feeding stingrays and giant tarpons in shallow waters, lounging in an over-water hammock, and snorkelling, Caye Caulker will leave you with lasting memories. From early June to February, the Lobster Festival is also celebrated here, where you can not only try scrumptious lobster dishes but also catch your own.

Dominica

Dominica is a stunning island country known for its lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and hot springs. The vibrant Caribbean culture here adds to its charm. With a diverse marine ecosystem, the island is home to humpback whales, dolphins, and spotted species, making it a prime location for whale watching. Dominica also has the Morne Trois Pitons National Park, a rugged mountain range with steep volcanoes, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

