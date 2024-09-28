Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the historical buildings located along the Musi river in the city would be developed as major tourist attractions. Hyderabad's forgotten heritage to become tourist hub: Historical buildings along Musi river to be new attractions (Photo by Twitter/Hyderabad1st)

He appealed to industrialists to come forward for the preservation of buildings which reflect the culture of the city.

The CM said the government is committed to promote the tourism sector along with its focus on welfare.

The state tourism department signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of several ancient stepwells in Hyderabad, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the government has taken up the Musi Riverfront development project ambitiously.

The CM criticized the previous government for neglecting the numerous historical buildings in the city which are in a dilapidated condition.

He said the state government has taken up renovation of the old assembly building and that the Legislative Council would be shifted to the renovated buildings soon.

The preservation of the old Osmania General Hospital was also being taken up and a new hospital building would be constructed at Goshamahal stadium soon, he said.

Industrialists came forward to restore and preserve the ancient stepwells in the city and promote them as tourist spots, the release said.

"Infosys took the responsibility of the renovation of the Mahalaka stepwell in Osmania University. Sai Life adopted Manchirevula stepwell. Bharat Biotech will restore the Salar Jung and Ammapalli wells," it said.