This Rajasthani hotel is the only Indian property on World's Best 50 Hotel list. Take a tour

Relais & Châteaux Suján Jawai is the only Indian hotel on the list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024, ranking 43rd. The list was unveiled in London’s prestigious Guildhall, with the who’s who of the travel and hospitality industry in attendance. This is their second annual list of top hotels around the globe. Suján Jawai ranked 43rd on the list of World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024.

Suján Jawai redefined luxury

The luxury hotel is located in Jawai Bandh, Rajasthan, and offers an up-close experience of nature and out heritage. Designed as a wilderness camp tent in the sprawling outdoors, Suján Jawai reimagines luxury and provides the opportunity to unwind and enjoy nature. The camp ticks all luxury checkmarks like elaborate spa provisions. But it also keeps the gritty and rustic nature close with its wall-wide windows and several nature expeditions.

Chefs and servers at work at Sujan Jawai.

The rates for their different camps are listed as follows on the website:

Sujan Jawai rates.

Suján Jawai experiences

Exploring the wild: Jawai is teeming with an ecological diversity. Nestled in a green, hilly terrain with lakes, the exploration of the region is thrilling. From leopards to migratory birds, Suján Jawai offers a close experience with wildlife.

A view of a room at the hotel.

Horse rides: Suján Jawai offers horse rides, taking wilderness adventure to the next level. New trails are ventured, and terrains inaccessible to the jeeps. Or simply bond with these gentle animals at the stable. Suján Jawai has several horse breeds for horseback adventures.

Rabari walks: No exploration is complete without travelling on foot. It is exhilarating to track the wild animal tracks with the help of the locals. The local tribe, the Rabari tribe, acts as the guide. It is a holistic experience to travel by foot with the Rabari tribe guiding in their traditional garment. The campsite has temples nearby, where daily pujas are conducted.

Sujan has similar luxury camps in Ranthambore and Jaisalmer, seamlessly integrating nature expeditions and local culture with luxury.

