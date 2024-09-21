Sara Tendulkar’s pink picnic outfit channels a modern cottagecore aesthetic, blending romantic style with functionality

Sara Tendulkar is all smiles and sunshine in the picture she shared on Instagram from her serene picnic at Regent's Park, London. She captioned the picture, 'Laughing at my own jokes🙊,' reflecting on her cheerful and bubbly picnic moment. Sara Tendulkar basked in the sun on the picnic, radiating soft, romantic energy.(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

The picnic was dreamy, surrounded by lush greenery and bright skies, and relishing strawberries, champagne, and cream crackers. The picnic setting, the food, and her outfit gave major peak Pinterest energy. Her romantic pink dress enhanced the cottagecore vibe of the picnic.

Sara’s look

Sara Tendulkar wore an off-shoulder soft pink top with a whimsical, feminine look. The draped cowl neckline infused the outfit with a romantic vibe. While the unique neckline was the statement element of her look, it didn’t stand out in a brash way that would make the top feel jarring. Instead, the neckline softly complemented and elevated the feminine elegance of the outfit. The draping added a gentle sensuality to the neckline, emnating a delicate and understated vibe. The sheer, gauzy fabric is lightweight and elegantly hugs her curves.

She paired the pastel pink top with loose-fitting white pants, maintaining the relaxed and feminine vibe. The high-waisted, baggy pants perfectly complemented the top. For accessories, she opted for a dainty bracelet, hoops, and studs for her additional lobe and helix piercings. The effortless, relaxed silhouette of her outfit radiates an immaculate cottagecore charm.

How the look is ‘modern cottagecore’

The soft pastel colours of the pant-top look, combined with its relaxed silhouette and flowy material, are reminiscent of the cottagecore aesthetic. While cottagecore traditionally revolves around flowy dresses, Sara's pant-top ensemble was experimental, creating a 'modern cottagecore vibe' by blending soft aesthetics with functionality. Sara demonstrated how functional outfits with pants and tops can still embody cottagecore, making them perfect for both exploration and ease while walking, and unwinding at a picnic in the park after a long day.

