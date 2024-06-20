Picnic for Libras, prom for Leos: 12 party theme ideas that perfectly match each zodiac sign

Planning a party is a fun challenge. But deciding on a theme can leave the best of us scratching our heads. Seriously, can’t zero on a theme? Fret not, and leave it to your stars. Whether you are a hardcore horoscope believer or a side-eyeing skeptic; these zodiac themes will make your party the talk of the town. The stars have aligned and you might just win the Party of the Year award. Throw the party based on your zodiac or someone else’s, choice is yours. Here are some party themes based on Zodiac signs. From prom to picnics, there is a perfect party theme for each sun sign.

Aries (March 21- April 16) - Sports

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A sports-themed party would be perfect for Aries' competitiveness.(Pinterest)

As a fire sign, Aries is headstrong, bold, and loves a good challenge, thanks to their competitive spirit. The theme should focus on a fiery challenge, full of adventure and excitement. With a sports theme, this party should feature challenging games. The Aries vibes will be off the charts- with adrenaline-pumping games like a makeshift high wall as a rock-climbing wall, mini basketball-dunking games, or a good old Foosball (the one from Friends.)

ALSO READ: Secrets about Zodiac: Five secrets about Aries that you didn’t know

Taurus (April 20-May 20) - Spa

A spa-themed party would be the best form of indulgence for Taurus .(Pixabay)

Taurus, the earth sign, is level-headed, putting leisure in luxury, and vice versa. They relax in a peaceful setting, savouring all things opulent. A spa-themed party is perfect for Taurus, with facials, mani-pedis, and scented candles. They love to unwind in the laps of lavishness. Gourmet meals after the spa session with red wine will just seal the deal for the Taurus-themed party.

Gemini (May 21- June 20) - Gossip Girl

No one craves a good gossip like a Gemini.(Pinterest)

This air sign sure loves to fly, sniffing for parties. Gemini loves to mingle and is the heart of every party they attend. They are whimsical and playful, and always curious. And being the social butterfly, it’s only obvious that the party must be Gossip Girl-themed. High on extroversion, games like Never Have I Ever, Two Truths, One Lie, Spin the Bottle, and Ask Me Anything are absolute essentials, as they require a lot of mingling and socialisation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -Blast to the past

Cancer's cozy time with the close ones. (Pinterest)

This water sign is emotionally rich and very sentimental. They cherish time spent with their family and friends. Blast to the past party theme, sprinkled with dollops of nostalgia, is right up the alley of this Zodiac sign. Invitations only to close friends, they dress up as their favourite movie and TV characters. It is a movie night, where they binge on old movies and recreate their favourite scenes. Nostalgic childhood games like antakshari or a loom-band-making competition would make the party brimming with old memories.

Leo (July 23- August 22) -Prom

Leo adores good ol' attention and prom's perfect for it.(Pinterest)

Unapologetically dramatic, and confident, this fire sign loves to be the center of attention. Fierce and passionate, they would love a High-school-themed party, coupled with an award show and a slow dance, which would make the Leos go gaga, because of course at the end of the day, they will surely win the Prom King/Queen.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) -Murder-Mystery

Virgos are the best Sherlocks. (Pinterest)

Logical, practical, and systematic, they make the world around clutter-free with their sensible approach. This earth sign would love a good Murder-Mystery-themed party, channeling their inner Sherlocks with their problem-solving skill and attention to detail.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) -Picnic

Libras enjoy picnics.(Pinterest)

This air sign has a well-balanced personality due to its innate need for equilibrium around them. They also have a love for the outdoors and can have a picnic-themed outdoor party. Party attendees for indoor picnics can bring different charcuterie boards. Another alternative since Libras admire cultures, they would also love a full-fledged Desi-themed Party.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) -Masquerade ball

Scorpios are the biggest enigmas. (Pinterest)

One of the most misunderstood signs, this water sign has a mysterious vibe to it. A masquerade ball-themed party would be an absolute banger for this sign’s party.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) -Bonfire

Sagittarius always have tales to tell.(Pinterest)

They are free-spirited, risk-takers, brimming with wanderlust for adventure. A bonfire-themed party would be perfect. Everyone would share their stories from their trips, around the bonfire. Ghost stories and urban legends retelling would be the highlights of this party.

ALSO READ: Sagittarius women and sun signs they are most compatible in love with

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) -Monopoly

A monopoly like evening.(Pinterest)

Pragmatic, grounded, and sometimes even called workaholics, this earth sign is ambitious and leaves no stone unturned to achieve the goal. A monopoly-themed party would be ideal for the Capricorn folks who have astute strategising skills, and are also often called ‘money-minded.’

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) -Cyberpunk

Aquarius is always ahead of the rest of the crowd.

This air sign is innovative and progressive. A futuristic cyberpunk party would be perfect for Aquarius, with neon lights, synth-wave music, and VR gaming.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) -Paint and Sip

As a very creative sign, Pisces love to paint.

Pisces is a very creative and imaginative water sign. This party theme would be paint and sip, with canvas and paint bottles as decorations. Party attendees would have art resources at their disposal and together with friends make wonderful creations.