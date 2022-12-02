Chef creates massive foosball structure from chocolate, netizens are impressed

Food art is an upcoming genre that many people love to experiment with and explore. Till now, we have seen enthusiasts plate up stunning plates of food, but now, many even create large structures from various foods. Recently, pastry chef Amaury Guichon created a massive chocolate foosball that has left many stunned. For the unversed, foosball is a tabletop game of football.

In the video, which was shared on the official Instagram page of Amaury Guichon, you can see the process of making this chocolate foosball. At the beginning of the video, the chef first makes the base of the structure using a thick slab of chocolate. Then he cuts and assembles other parts to create it. Finally, he adds a coat of food paint and joins everything together.

Take a look at the making of this chocolate foosball here:

This video was shared three days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Oh yeah. You're really a big sick this is crazy!!!! At the beginning of the video, I thought it was the base of a tank. " A second person said, "This ain't no chocolate, it is engineering. " A third person added, "Bro can turn the whole world into chocolate."