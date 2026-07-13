Shubman Gill ends speculation around Virat Kohli's participation in 2027 World Cup: ‘Discussed our plans with him’

The T20I defeats against Ireland and England need to be put on the back burner for now. The focus is now firmly on the ODI series between the Men in Blue and England, beginning Tuesday, July 14, at Edgbaston. Ahead of the series opener, India captain Shubman Gill revealed that he has been speaking with Virat Kohli of late about preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking to reporters, Gill also stated that discussions have begun to narrow down players expected to play a key role in the 50-over tournament in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe next year. Shubman Gill reveals he spoke about the 2027 ODI World Cup with Virat Kohli (PTI)

Ever since Virat and Rohit Sharma retired from Tests last year, there has been intense speculation about the future of the duo in ODIs. The two senior statesmen have scored runs every now and then; however, uncertainty remains about their participation.

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However, Gill's startling revelation about having discussions with Kohli will cool the rumour mills for now, as it suggests that the former India captain is in the mix for the marquee tournament.

“In fact, just the day before yesterday, I was discussing our plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup with him. We talked about team combinations, which players could be part of the squad, which players could be crucial for us even if they aren't part of the squad right now, and where each player would fit best within the team setup," Gill told reporters on the eve of the first ODI.

Kohli has been in smashing form in ODIs of late, plundering runs for fun against New Zealand and South Africa. He registered two ducks against Australia last year; however, the final match in Sydney brought Kohli back into form, and he didn't look back from there.

The former India captain then carried his form into IPL 2026 for RCB, scoring more than 600 runs and helping the franchise defend its title. During the tournament, Kohli had himself made it clear that he wants to play the World Cup, and his preparation is in tune with the upcoming tournament.

Rohit and Virat integral Gill also threw support behind Virat and Rohit, saying the two former captains remain a key part of the lineup and every member of the squad looks upto them for guidance.

Kohli didn't play the last ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, while Rohit failed to convert the starts in the opening two ODIs; however, he made up for it in the final match, scoring a half-century.

“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for the past decade, and both remain an integral part of the team. The experience and skill they bring to the team are obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions,” said Gill.