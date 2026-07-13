Longevity expert Dr Vass explains how light exposure affects our metabolism: ‘Light is a metabolic signal’
Light not just helps us to see our surroundings, but also helps guide our internal clock. Dr Vass explains how, and shares how to set it right.
The utility of light is not just to aid in vision. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, light also provides metabolic information. Taking to Instagram on July 7, Dr Vass stated metabolism is not just about what we eat. What we see and we we see it matters just as much.
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As per the physician, the body uses light as a timing signal to regulate metabolism, hormones, appetite, and energy. This means that light tells the body:
- When to burn fat
- When to spike insulin
- When to sleep, eat, move, and recover
The wrong light at the wrong time can therefore leave our cells confused. He went on to explain how the system works, which is presented as follows.
Benefits of morning sunlight
Dr Vass claimed morning sunlight to be “metabolic gold.” According to the physician, early sunlight helps:
- Set your circadian rhythm
- Boost cortisol (in a good way)
- Regulate insulin sensitivity
- Synchronise appetite and fat-burning signals
Drawbacks of bright light at night
According to Dr Vass, bright light at night signals blood sugar disruption. Exposure to blue light in particular, which is radiated from smartphone and computer screens, has the following effects:
- Inhibits melatonin
- Reduces glucose tolerance by up to 50%
- Increases late-night cravings
Circadian mismatch leads to insulin resistance
Exposure to light at the wrong time affects the circadian rhythm, which is the internal, biological clock within the body. As per Dr Vass, the internal clock being out of sync with light/dark cycles can have the following effects:
- Fat storage increases
- Metabolism slows
- Hunger hormones go haywire
“This happens with late nights, night shift work, and too much screen time,” noted the physician. He observed that people who work night shifts are at especially high metabolic risk. For them, being exposed to blue light is not optional.
As such, night shift workers commonly have:
- 25-40 percent higher rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes
- Disrupted melatonin and leptin
- More visceral fat
How to align the circadian rhythm with light
Dr Vass suggested trying the following to get the internal circadian rhythm in sync with external light.
- Get five to 10 minutes of sunlight within 60 minutes of waking
- Dim screens and lights one to two hours before bed
- Use warm light at night (up to 2700K)
- Try blue-light blockers after sunset
- Sleep in a fully dark room (blackout shades or mask)
“Light is a metabolic signal, not just a visual one. Your cells are listening,” he added. “Align your light with your biology and watch your energy, blood sugar, sleep, and cravings reset.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, popularly known as Dr Vass on social media, is a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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