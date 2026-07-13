Longevity expert Dr Vass explains how light exposure affects our metabolism: ‘Light is a metabolic signal’

The wrong light at the wrong time can therefore leave our cells confused. He went on to explain how the system works, which is presented as follows.

As per the physician, the body uses light as a timing signal to regulate metabolism, hormones, appetite, and energy. This means that light tells the body:

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The utility of light is not just to aid in vision. According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, light also provides metabolic information. Taking to Instagram on July 7, Dr Vass stated metabolism is not just about what we eat. What we see and we we see it matters just as much.

Benefits of morning sunlight Dr Vass claimed morning sunlight to be “metabolic gold.” According to the physician, early sunlight helps:

Set your circadian rhythm

Boost cortisol (in a good way)

Regulate insulin sensitivity

Synchronise appetite and fat-burning signals Drawbacks of bright light at night According to Dr Vass, bright light at night signals blood sugar disruption. Exposure to blue light in particular, which is radiated from smartphone and computer screens, has the following effects:

Inhibits melatonin

Reduces glucose tolerance by up to 50%

Increases late-night cravings Circadian mismatch leads to insulin resistance Exposure to light at the wrong time affects the circadian rhythm, which is the internal, biological clock within the body. As per Dr Vass, the internal clock being out of sync with light/dark cycles can have the following effects:

Fat storage increases

Metabolism slows

Hunger hormones go haywire “This happens with late nights, night shift work, and too much screen time,” noted the physician. He observed that people who work night shifts are at especially high metabolic risk. For them, being exposed to blue light is not optional.

As such, night shift workers commonly have:

25-40 percent higher rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes

Disrupted melatonin and leptin

More visceral fat How to align the circadian rhythm with light Dr Vass suggested trying the following to get the internal circadian rhythm in sync with external light.

Get five to 10 minutes of sunlight within 60 minutes of waking

Dim screens and lights one to two hours before bed

Use warm light at night (up to 2700K)

Try blue-light blockers after sunset

Sleep in a fully dark room (blackout shades or mask) “Light is a metabolic signal, not just a visual one. Your cells are listening,” he added. “Align your light with your biology and watch your energy, blood sugar, sleep, and cravings reset.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, popularly known as Dr Vass on social media, is a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health.