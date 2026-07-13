Why Himachal Police's famous orchestra lead is facing the music: Suspended over social media earnings

The famed orchestra band of Himachal Pradesh Police, Harmony of the Pines, is mired in controversy after its in-charge, Inspector Vijay Kumar, was reportedly suspended over allegations that he commercially exploited private music content on social media platforms without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority. Inspector Vijay Kumar (in picture) has been the face of the Himachal Pradesh Police orchestra, Harmony of the Pines, since it came into being in 1996. (Instagram/@vijaykumarkhaki)

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated on the order of the Commandant of the 1st Himachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalion, Junga, following directions from the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Lines), Kamal Kishore, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer and directed to complete the departmental probe within three months.

The suspended cop was earlier served with a show-cause notice where he was asked produce documentary evidence of prior departmental approval, if any, for producing, publishing and promoting his private music albums, as per the official order.

Kumar was also asked to disclose the income earned through YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms and explain the statutory or departmental provisions under which he was authorised to undertake such private commercial activities.

He reportedly submitted his reply on July 3, which the department found unsatisfactory, saying it neither addressed the specific allegations nor provided documentary proof of prior permission.

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The department also noted that Kumar failed to make a complete disclosure of income earned through social media platforms and private musical activities and had failed to cite any rule or statutory provision authorising such engagements.

What is Harmony of the Pines? Harmony of the Pines is a orchestra led by the Himachal Pradesh Police personnel that was started in 1996 and has earned quite a fame even in Bollywood bigwigs with names such as Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna. In 2022, the 17-member music band reached the grand finale of a TV reality show called Hunarbaaz on Colors TV.

The band only received permission to perform in police uniform in 2016, but with a striped yellow and black handkerchief around their necks.

Kumar has been the face of the band ever since it came into being. Harmony of the Pines has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram and nearly 18,000 subscribers on YouTube.

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The Himachal Prasesh Police band has represented the state at several national and international events, including performances in France, Italy, Canada, Singapore and Dubai. Revenue generated through official performances of the orchestra is deposited into the Police Welfare Fund.

What has the probe found so far? The Director General of Police observed that Kumar's conduct was prima facie contrary to Rule 14.33 of the Punjab Police Rules and Sections 86 and 87 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007, amounting to a violation of statutory and departmental provisions governing the conduct and discipline of police personnel.

The order further states that Kumar's actions amount to gross misconduct and indiscipline unbecoming of a member of a disciplined police force, warranting a detailed departmental inquiry under the Punjab Police Rules (as applicable to HP), the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007 and other service rules.

Kumar will remain suspended until the investigation is completed. The suspension order also states that the decision was taken to prevent any possible influence on witnesses during the inquiry.

With inputs from ANI