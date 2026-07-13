No home office? 6 smart work-from-home ideas for compact urban homes, from foldable furniture to wall storage

Workstations at home are becoming more and more important, especially as work-from-home and hybrid models emerge. But urban homes are also more compact, so one may not always be able to assign a designated area for their workstations, let alone an entire home office room or study room.



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However, in compact urban homes, every corner can offer multiple purposes, creating functional workspace corners without clutter.

All you need are a few smart changes to create a setup that feels more organised, comfortable and suited to your daily routine.

To understand how urban homes can accommodate smarter work-from-home setups, HT Lifestyle reached out to Shailly Mandiwal, Country Home Furnishing Direction Leader at IKEA India. She described that a workstation should be flexible enough to adapt to everyday routine. “The idea is to make homes a little more flexible, a little more playful, and easier to work from- without losing their warmth.”

In smaller homes, a work set-up has to fit into spaces that, in a way, already serve several purposes throughout the day. According to Mandiwal, a few small changes can help create a space that feels organised and suitable for everyday work. The challenge is to create a corner that supports focus and comfort without making the room feel crowded or overly office-like. What you need is an adaptable set of solutions that help to blend the workspace in your home.

“WFH is very common these days. The idea is simple: make homes a little more flexible, a little more playful, and easier to work from- without losing their warmth. A few thoughtful additions can help every corner do more, in its own easy way.”

Here are some of the tips from Shailly Mandiwal of IKEA India on how to create a smarter, more flexible and organised work-from-home setup in compact urban homes.