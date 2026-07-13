‘Sealed water bottle’ turns out to be acid: Woman critical in shocker from UP's Hapur

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur where a woman accidently consumed acid after a shopkeeper handed her an apparently sealed water bottle late last week. The shopkeeper who sent the bottle of acid instead of water has been detained for questioning, though he has said the bottle was sealed and was among the batch of water bottles only. (Photo for representation) (HT Photos)

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut where she is said to be in a critical condition. The incident took place at a jewelry shop in Hapur and was caught on CCTV installed there. The visuals of the woman mistakenly consuming acid has been widely shared on social media platforms.

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The alleged incident took place when the woman had gone for jewelry shopping with her mother in Arjun Nagar area where she asked the shopkeeper for water. The shopkeeper sent a staff member to fetch a water bottle from a confectionary nearby, Live Hindustan reported. The shopkeeper reportedly took out the water bottle from the fridge and gave it to the jewelry staff worker.

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The CCTV footage from inside the jewelry shop shows the woman opening the water bottle and pouring its contents into her mouth, assuming it is water, while her mother stood next to her.

However, moments later she is seen writhing in pain and rushing out of the shop as the acid might have started damaging her mouth, throat and other parts of the digestive system.