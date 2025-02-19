Tina Ambani looks absolutely stunning in ethnic wear at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony. Watch

Tina Ambani, former actor and wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, usually stays away from the limelight. However, she recently made a rare yet glamorous appearance at the Mehendi ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. Dressed in a beautiful pastel-hued ethnic ensemble, she looked absolutely stunning. Let's break down her look and take some style inspiration for the wedding season. (Also read: Nita Ambani's handwoven Banarasi saree with intricate Kadwa weaving is a love letter to Indian heritage. Pics ) Tina Ambani turned heads in a stunning pastel pink lehenga at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony, (Instagram)

Tina Ambani stuns in glamorous ethnic attire

Tina Ambani made a striking statement in a breathtaking baby pink lehenga ensemble, exuding timeless elegance. Her outfit featured a kurta-style blouse with full sleeves, a buttoned neckline, and intricate golden zari hand embroidery that beautifully adorned the sleeves and hemline.

She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt, lavishly embellished with heavy embroidery and intricate zari detailing at the flared hem, adding a regal touch to her look. To complete her ensemble, she draped a matching dupatta gracefully pinning one side on her shoulder while wrapping the other around her arm.

She accessorised her look with opulent jewellery, including a diamond choker necklace, statement earrings, bangles adorning her wrist, and a stunning ring on her finger. A matching potli bag added an extra touch of elegance to her ensemble.

Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. She rounded off her glam ethnic look to perfection with her luscious, blow-dried tresses left open in a voluminous style.

About Tina Ambani

Tina Ambani is an Indian former actress. On 2 February 1991, she married Anil Ambani, the younger son of Indian business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded Reliance Industries. They have two sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul. Munim's brother-in-law is Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman, managing director, and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).