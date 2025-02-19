Menu Explore
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
Tina Ambani looks absolutely stunning in ethnic wear at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 19, 2025 08:24 PM IST

Tina Ambani made a rare but stunning appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Mehendi ceremony, dazzling in a pastel ethnic ensemble with elegant charm.

Tina Ambani, former actor and wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, usually stays away from the limelight. However, she recently made a rare yet glamorous appearance at the Mehendi ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. Dressed in a beautiful pastel-hued ethnic ensemble, she looked absolutely stunning. Let's break down her look and take some style inspiration for the wedding season. (Also read: Nita Ambani's handwoven Banarasi saree with intricate Kadwa weaving is a love letter to Indian heritage. Pics )

Tina Ambani turned heads in a stunning pastel pink lehenga at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony, (Instagram)
Tina Ambani turned heads in a stunning pastel pink lehenga at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony, (Instagram)

Tina Ambani stuns in glamorous ethnic attire

Tina Ambani made a striking statement in a breathtaking baby pink lehenga ensemble, exuding timeless elegance. Her outfit featured a kurta-style blouse with full sleeves, a buttoned neckline, and intricate golden zari hand embroidery that beautifully adorned the sleeves and hemline.

She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt, lavishly embellished with heavy embroidery and intricate zari detailing at the flared hem, adding a regal touch to her look. To complete her ensemble, she draped a matching dupatta gracefully pinning one side on her shoulder while wrapping the other around her arm.

She accessorised her look with opulent jewellery, including a diamond choker necklace, statement earrings, bangles adorning her wrist, and a stunning ring on her finger. A matching potli bag added an extra touch of elegance to her ensemble.

Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. She rounded off her glam ethnic look to perfection with her luscious, blow-dried tresses left open in a voluminous style.

About Tina Ambani

Tina Ambani is an Indian former actress. On 2 February 1991, she married Anil Ambani, the younger son of Indian business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded Reliance Industries. They have two sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul. Munim's brother-in-law is Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman, managing director, and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

