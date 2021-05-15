Tina Ambani's heartfelt note on importance of family amid coronavirus

Of the Ambani brothers, Mukesh and Anil, the older Ambani has always been the subject of more attention and media scrutiny, and the latter has always kept his personal life more private and away from the media. However Anil Ambani's better half, Tina Ambani had an important message to share about the value of family amid the ongoing pandemic which has been quite a learning period for the human race. For the occasion of International Day of Families, the former Bollywood diva from the industry's Golden period, Tina Ambani took to her Instagram feed on Saturday to share the importance of family and gratitude amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing snaps of herself, husband Anil and the couple's two sons: Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul, Tina wrote in the caption, “If there’s one thing we’ve learnt in these times, it’s the importance of family. Every day together is cause for cheer, an occasion to celebrate, an opportunity to give thanks. Hold your loved ones close – physically and emotionally, or virtually. Get to know their real selves, what makes them tick, their ideas, inspirations and aspirations.”





The International Day of Families was founded by the UN General Assembly in 1993 in order to highlight family related issues and also raise awareness about the social, economic and demographic factors that affect families around the globe. Since 1993, this day has been celebrated every year on May 15. The theme for the day this year is “Families and New Technologies”, and brings to light how important technology is for the benefit of modern families. The website reads, “The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of digital technologies for work, education and communication. The pandemic has accelerated technological changes that had already been underway both in society and at work, including the expanded use of digital platforms and related technological innovations like cloud computing and the use of big data and algorithms.”

Tina had also shared images with her sons previously on the occasion of Mother's Day along with those of her own mother and mother in law. She wrote, "The warmest place in the world is a mother’s embrace; a source of incredible comfort and the purest, most elemental love. And there’s no joy more intense than motherhood: unconditional and eternal. Gratitude and love to my two mothers today - and every day."