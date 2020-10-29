Antilia, Mannat, Jalsa: From Mukesh Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, here’s who owns the most expensive homes in Mumbai and their jaw-dropping price tags

Mumbai, India’s Financial Capital, goes by several names: Bombay, the City that Never Sleeps, the City of Dreams, and anybody who has moved to the city by the Arabian Sea can vouch for the fact that getting a place, any place, to stay in the dreamy city is quite heavy on the pockets. Several surveys and reports indicate that Mumbai is the most expensive city to live in in India, and the skyrocketing rent and real estate prices really put the ‘bomb’ in Bombay. And while most of us are struggling to pay the enormous rent for a tiny apartment in a crappy neighbourhood of the bayside city, there are some incredibly rich and lucky individuals, including Bollywood celebrities and business moguls who are living in out-of-this world mansions in some of the priciest neighbourhoods in the capital city of Maharashtra. From Mukesh Ambani’s towering home, Antilia, in town to Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow Mannat in the suburbs, here are the most expensive homes owned by the who’s-who of Mumbai:

Mukesh Ambanis $1 billion home Antilia

According to Wikipedia, Mukesh Ambani’s 27-storey home Antilia in Mumbai’s Peddar Road area is currently valued at $ 2.2 billion which comes to around Rs 15,000 crore and is deemed to be the second most valuable residential property in the world after the Buckingham palace. Antilia boasts three helipads, air traffic control, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high speed elevators, a 50-seat theater, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, health centre, a temple and a snow room with real snow coming out of the walls.

Lincoln House, owned by Cyrus Poonawalla

Lincoln House ( YouTube screengrab )

Vaccine billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla had bought the palatial style Lincoln House, previously known as Wankaner House, for Rs 750 crore in 2015 according to several media reports. The gorgeous seaside mansion in Mumbai’s Breach Candy area was originally built for the Maharaja of Wankaner, HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji, however it used to be a US Embassy before Poonawalla bought it from the US government.

Gulita - Isha Ambani and Anand Pirama’s sea-facing mansion at Worli

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s brightly-lit bungalow - Gulita, at Worli Seaface is hard to miss. According to an Economic Times report, the Piramals bought the five-storeyed mansion in 2012 for Rs 452 crore. The gorgeous sea-facing bungalow has cream, white and gold interiors, huge ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass panels to give the perfect view of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, palatial staircases and gigantic chandeliers.

Jatia House: Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Malabar Hill home

Jatia House ( Instagram )

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the fourth generation head of Aditya Birla Group, lives in the gorgeous Jatia House in South Bombay’s Malabar Hill area. According to several media reports the house was bought from brothers Arun M Jatia and Shyam M Jatia in one of the biggest property deals in Mumbai by Kumar Mangalam Birla for around Rs 425 crore in 2015, one can only imagine what the price may have surged to now.

Mannat: Bollywood A-lister Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra bungalow

Mannat ( housing.com )

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai mansion Mannat is estimated to be valued at Rs 200 crore. King Khan’s seaside mansion is not only his abode but also a famous Mumbai tourist attraction, and fans are often spotted flocking to Mannat in hopes of catching a glimpse of SRK, if not, they make do with a picture of themselves with his house plaque.

Mannat, home to SRK and his family, consists of six stories, multiple bedrooms and living areas, a gymnasium, pool, private theatre, home offices, terrace, garden, library, and a personal auditorium making it the most expensive residence in Mumbai and among the top 10 houses of the world. Recently, when Shah Rukh was answering questions for his fans via Twitter, one Smart Alec queried if the star was going to sell his sea-facing mansion, “Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya.” King Khan replied humbly, “Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay.”

Ratan Tata’s understated Colaba retirement home

Ratan Tata’s retirement home in Colaba ( Instagram )

Ratan Tata’s gorgeous sea-facing bungalow in South Bombay’s Colaba area is valued at an estimated Rs 150 crore according to several media reports. The three-storeyed house opposite Colaba post office has an infinity pool at the top and is the Tata chairman’s retirement home.

Jalsa, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Bungalow

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at Jalsa ( Instagram )

Amitabh Bachchan ( Instagram )

Jalsa is one of the many houses owned by veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his family, and he stays in the two-storeyed bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grandaughter Aaradhya. According to media reports, Jalsa was gifted to Big B by Satte Pe Satta director Ramesh Sippy for his brilliant performance in the 1982 blockbuster. Jalsa is currently valued anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 120 crore according to multiple reports.

