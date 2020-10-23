Parineeti Chopra’s plush, monochrome home in Mumbai will take your breath away. See pics

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:27 IST

Parineeti Chopra is making the most of her time off from work amid the coronavirus pandemic and has gone on ‘DND’ mode according to an Instagram post where the masked actor can be seen basking in the sun in a European city. The Kesari actor is enjoying some down time in Europe for her 32nd birthday leaving her plush Mumbai home behind. Parineeti’s gorgeous high-rise Mumbai home has a breathtaking view with its airy windows and balconies, and is filled with cozy nooks. According to media reports Parineeti moved into her new home in September 2019 and the interiors of her home have been done by interior designer Richa Bahl. Parineeti’s spacious home is done up in muted and monochrome tones, has floor-to-ceiling glass windows all around ensuring the house is flooded with natural sunlight and is very minimalistic in terms of decor. The pictures shared by the actor and interior designer are proof that Parineeti’s new Mumbai home is a calming abode with a gorgeous view. Check out the pictures of the Jabariya Jodi actor’s home:

While this is Parineeti’s second home in Mumbai, before she had bought her first home, Parineeti’s first home was very different and she apparently went through over thirty houses before she settled for her first Mumbai home, a two-bedroom 2815 square feet sea-facing flat. Unlike her present house with its muted tones, Parineeti’s older house was done in bright colours and had lots of plants all over.

The interiors of her older home were done by Shabnam Gupta of The Orange Lane, who has also done up the homes of actors Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with TOI, Shabnam shared that the actor wished to have the home textured to her personality, she said, “The house emits a modern chic aura with its exposed brick walls and splashes of colour. It shows 21st-century English styling, just what Parineeti wished for.”

Which house of Parineeti’s do you prefer?

