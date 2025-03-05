Meghan Markle's half-brother accuses her of selling ‘malarkey stories’ on Netflix show: ‘We weren’t poor’

Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother is calling her out for selling “malarkey stories” to “gain sympathy” on her new Netflix show. In an interview with TalkTV on Tuesday, Thomas Markle Jr. lambasted the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly sharing false stories about her childhood days in her highly anticipated cooking series, With Love, Meghan. Meghan Markle's half-brother brutally slams her for trying to gain sympathy by selling 'malarkey stories' about her childhood on her new Netflix show (X/@Netflix)

Meghan Markle's half-brother brutally slams her Netflix show

The 43-year-old called herself a “latchkey kid” as she got candid about her childhood in the episode which featured Mindy Kaling. Meghan claimed she “grew up with a lot of fast food and TV tray dinners.” “It feels like such a different time, but that was so normal with the microwavable kids meals,” she added.

However, Thomas, who has not spoken to his half-sister in over a decade, told a different story. “That’s just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the royal family for sympathy,” he told the network, adding, “We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar.”

“The entire world knows how she treated her family, especially her father, who gave her everything. That’s why nobody’s buying it,” Thomas went on, before admitting that shortly after tuning in on Meghan's show, he “realised there’s something better I could be doing with my time.”

“Everybody’s going to watch the first episode, and it’ll be the worst critically acclaimed episode of all time,” Thomas continued. “Then, five or six minutes into the second, they’ll probably commit themselves to a psychiatric ward,” he added.

Fact-checking Meghan's claim that cooking was her love language, Thomas said she “didn’t cook anything for anybody ever growing up.” “There was always that little look. The Meghan Markle death stare, like her viper jaw pitches up, and she’s about to strike,” he further said of the duchess.