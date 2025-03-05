With Love, Meghan internet review: Meghan Markle slammed for ‘I’m Sussex’ remark, Netflix show labelled as uninspired

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," recently dropped, and its premise is relatively straightforward. In this lifestyle show, she promotes creativity in cooking and gardening and shares her favourite tips and tricks while giving glimpses into her personal life. However, her show ended up stirring controversy among viewers who didn’t hold back while expressing their displeasure with it. From calling the content “uninspired” to questioning her cooking skills, most social media users remained uninspired. Meghan Markle cooked “skillet spaghetti” in an episode of the highly anticipated new Netflix series With Love, Meghan. (AP)

What did social media say?

“This is literally the most basic, uninspired content I’ve ever seen. My local grocery store makes better fruit rainbows. It’s not creative, it’s not original, it’s boring and even worse is her insufferable banter. This show is going to s**k,” posted an individual.

Another added. It's not your LAST NAME #meghanmarkle. It's a Royal Title that belongs to the British Monarchy. Watch the actual moment when she tells @mindykaling 'you know my last name is Sussex', and she replies, I know now. So clearly, she didn't know. She reduces a royal title to 'her' last name. Can't wait for @KensingtonRoyal King William to remove the 'last name' This is so f**king cringe @netflix,” and shared a snippet from the show.

A third joined, “Meghan Markle’s cooking show is a disaster.” A fourth wrote, “Trying to watch the Meghan Markle show on Netflix and I feel insane sitting here watching her make a cake the same way you’d make it from a box.”

With Love, Meghan comes after the premiere of the documentary series Harry & Meghan in 2022. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry departed from the royal roles and responsibilities in 2020, which led to their separation from the monarch and the other members of the royal family.