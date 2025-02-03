Indian billionaire dines with British royal family member in Mumbai, shares inside pics

Indian real estate tycoon and billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani shared pictures from a dinner hosted in honour of UK's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, during his three-day visit to India. Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles III, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday as a part of his three-day India visit(Instagram/n_hiranandani)

Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles III, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday as a part of his visit aimed at celebrating the ties between India and the UK, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. This is the first India visit by a UK royal after Charles who last visited in 2019, years before his coronation.

"Honored to attend a distinguished dinner hosted by Mr. Harish Salve in honor of The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. An evening of insightful conversations with esteemed leaders," the Managing Director of Hiranandani Group wrote, sharing glimpses of the dinner on Instagram.

Take a look at the post here:

The Duke of Edinburgh also met the Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Prince Edward's three-day visit

Prince Edward will promote the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, established in 1956 by his late father, Prince Philip, who held the title before him.

"His Royal Highness will travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India: a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world. Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country, " The British High Commission in India said in a statement.

During his visit, Prince Edward will interact with young people involved in the award program, engage with Indian education and business leaders, and attend events highlighting the role of sports and the arts in empowering youth. After completing his engagements in India, he will travel to Nepal to join The Duchess of Edinburgh.'

