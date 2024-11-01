Excited to experience my first Diwali in India: British High Commissioner

As the new British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron is thrilled about celebrating Diwali. “I’m really excited to experience my first Diwali in India,” she shares, adding, “Obviously, I’ve experienced Diwali in the UK — cities like London and Leicester celebrate in a big way. We’ve seen Diwali diyas being lit on the steps of 10 Downing Street.” British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron (R) with husband Sean Reynolds

However, Cameron feels that Diwali in Delhi takes the traditions, colours, and celebrations to a whole new level: “I am loving all the Chhoti Diwali parties with all the amazing friends, old and new, who have been so welcoming and generous to us since we arrived six months ago.”

Both the British High Commission and her residence have been decked up for the occasion. She tells us, “I’ll be lighting diyas for the festival of lights at my residence in Delhi. We’ve decorated the British High Commission with beautiful rangolis.”

And since Diwali means dressing up, Cameron shares, “I thought I had a colourful wardrobe but it’s nothing compared to the sarees I’ve seen at Diwali parties! I’ve worn a lehenga for weddings and loved it, but it’s made me resolve to up my saree game — to learn to fold and wear a saree properly (not just a pre-draped one).”

Speaking about this “sweet celebration”, she notes, “Kaju katli and jalebi are my favourites, but kheer and gulab jamun are close behind. And I might even get someone to teach me teen patti!”

The High Commissioner calls the festival a warm and welcoming celebration of love, friendship, and family, “which is particularly special when you have moved to a new country”.