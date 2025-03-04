Meghan Markle concludes Netflix lifestyle series with subtle jab at Royal family; ‘Feels like a new chapter’

Meghan Markle concluded her new Netflix series, with what appeared to be a covert jab at the Royal Family, saying her “new chapter” was “part of that creativity that I've missed so much”. Meghan Markle opened up about her return in the last episode of ger docuseries, in which she addressed her pals and family, including husband Harry and her mother, Dora Ragland. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan, who earlier accused royal advisers of halting her from showing her true self while she was in Britain, talked about “healing” something “broken”.

Her lifestyle series “With Love, Meghan” debuted this morning on Netflix in a pivotal moment for Prince Harry and Meghan and their huge $100 million deal with the streaming giant.

It comes after the premiere of the documentary series Harry & Meghan, which drew over 2.4 million viewers on the day of its release in December 2022. The former Suits star's stunning showbiz career saw a brief halt previously following her marriage to Harry in May 2018.

However, the couple has been gradually regaining attention since departing from their royal responsibilities in 2020, leading to a separation from the monarch and other Royal family members.

Meghan Markle addresses her return in docuseries’ final episode

“This feels like a new chapter that I’m so excited that I’m able to share and I’ve been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support,” she said. The Duchess then mentioned how she used to miss several things, including creativity. She also thanked her family and friends for understanding her and loving her so much.

“All of that is part of that creativity that I’ve missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me.”

Meghan's docuseries comes three years after Spotify dropped the Meghan's Archetypes podcast, which was launched in late 2020.