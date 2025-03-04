Who is Casey Anthony? 'America's most hated mom' joins TikTok, becomes ‘legal advocate’ for daughter

Casey Anthony, who was cleared of murder charges in 2011 for the death of her daughter Caylee Marie Anthony, joined has joined TikTok in a bid to promote her work as a “legal advocate.” Casey Anthony, who was dubbed "America's most hated mom", revealed that she has been working in the legal sector since 2011 and is currently a legal advocate.(X@kristen__beck)

Anthony, who was dubbed "America's most hated mom", revealed that she has been working in the legal sector since 2011 and is currently a legal advocate.

She is currently promoting a brand-new TikTok video series in which she will discuss legal advocacy topics “as a proponent for the LGBTQ community” and “women's rights.”

Casey Anthony shares her legal experience and new purpose

Anthony, who is currently 38, has claimed that her father is the true culprit behind the 2008 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting,” she stated in a video posted to TikTok on March 1. “I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

She has 28,000 followers on TikTok and recent video has amassed over 1.2 million views.

What to know about Casey Anthony's daughter case

Over the past 17 years, Anthony has served as the subject of numerous TV shows and documentaries. After a month-long trial in 2011, a jury found Anthony guilty of lying to law authorities but not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, or aggravated child abuse. The cause of Caylee's death is still unknown.

When she went missing in Orlando in the summer of 2008, people thought she could still be alive. Strangely, Anthony did not report her missing for a month.

In December 2008, Caylee's body was discovered in a forested area near the Orlando residence of Caylee's maternal grandparents. Anthony was put on trial for the death of her daughter almost three years later.

Will Casey Anthony target her parents?

Anthony stated that she will be sharing a number of videos on TikTok, but they would not revolve around her parents, George and Cindy Anthony, whom she has accused of her daughter's death.

“This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done,” she said.

She stated that she plans to post on legal matters, such as privacy rights, and that some of her loved ones have been singled out and abused.

“So as a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she stressed.