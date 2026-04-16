Christopher Nolan says The Odyssey was an ‘absolute nightmare’ to film in the right ways

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most awaited films of the year. The director gave theatre owners a thrilling glimpse of The Odyssey at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The film is his follow-up to Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, and is the adaptation of Homer's epic, which is the tale of Odysseus and his men's journey back home. (Also read: Christopher Nolan faces backlash for filming The Odyssey in disputed Western Sahara: ‘Contributing to the repression…’) Christopher Nolan speaks onstage at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

What Nolan said At the event, Christopher Nolan debuted footage from the film, which revolved around the famous Trojan horse attack, as per Variety. It was met with applause. The director then went on stage to talk about The Odyssey and said, “This has been an absolute nightmare to film — but in all the right ways. We had an amazing time. [Matt Damon] was there on the boats, up the mountains, in the caves, in the beating sunshine, sideways rain, wind. You’ll be pleased to know how difficult it was. It was meant to be; that’s the nature of this story.”

The Odyssey is the first motion picture to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film IMAX. The director said, “As a boy, all I wanted to do was tell large-scale [stories] using that technology, putting the audience into the world and I spent many, many years trying to bring that to fruition, starting with The Dark Knight, back when I was in my 30s. We shot the action sequences [in Imax], but we were never able to shoot the entire film. My crew did an incredible job figuring out how to do this for the first time.”