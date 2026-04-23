Anne Hathaway dials up the heat in two designer looks for The Devil Wears Prada 2 London premiere

The press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in full swing, with its latest glamorous stop in London. The cast lit up Leicester Square in spectacular ensembles – but the evening didn’t end there. Following the premiere, the stars made their way to The National Gallery, where the world of Runway magazine came alive at the exclusive “A Night With Runway” gala reception. Check out Anne Hathaway's stunning London premiere looks for The Devil Wears Prada 2! (REAUTERS, AP)

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Anne Hathaway, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs, served up not one but two unforgettable fashion moments that have fans completely captivated. For the premiere, she stepped out in a daring Versace gown that fused the sharp tailoring and clean lines of a tuxedo with the sculpted precision of corsetry.

For her second appearance, she switched gears to something more playful and theatrical, donning a custom Louis Vuitton creation. The gown featured cascading black and silver stripes that flowed into a voluminous skirt, delivering a dramatic yet whimsical finish that felt straight out of a high-fashion fantasy.

Let’s take a closer look at her ensembles!