The Devil Wears Prada 2 first reactions call it a sequel ‘worth 20-year wait’; Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ‘still great’

Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast was all praise for Meryl and Anne as they eased into their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs. They wrote, " THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait.”

The first premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 was held in New York City on April 20, and the first reactions to the much-awaited sequel are in. From gushing about Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway ’s performances to calling it a film worth the ‘20-year wait’, the reactions seem overwhelmingly positive ahead of the London premiere.

Alex Weprin of THR called it a ‘parody’, writing, “The Devil Wears Prada 2: A biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion. Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition.” Maxwell Losgar of Cosmopolitan seemed to agree, posting on Letterboxd that ‘This was more than worth the twenty-year wait.’

Another portion of their reaction read: “There are SOOO many callbacks to the original that, at first, it borders on indulgent. But then it clicks. Of course there are!! People don't evolve out of their quirks ...they are who they are! They become exaggerated versions of themselves in the presence of old company. The performances and writing are equal parts fan service and a portrait of human nature.”

Jazz Tangcay of Variety also seemed pumped about the sequel, writing, “Gird your loins, the devil is back in all her glory! Yes, #thedevilwearsprada2 is phenomenal. It is the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations. Aline Brosh McKenna’s script is sharp and witty. We’ll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still great. Stunning costumes, and that soundtrack slaps hard. GAGA!!!!!!! Loved it. Worth the wait. That’s all.”