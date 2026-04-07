When stars become starstruck: Fan Karan Johar meets Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2

"This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!

Karan took to Instagram to share pictures with Meryl and Anne and wrote a long caption to go with them.

As anticipation builds for The Devil Wears Prada 2 , a memorable moment has brought the film a little closer to home. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a photo from Tokyo, where he met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the film’s international promotional tour.

“They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all,” he wrote.

Ananya Pandey left a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section of Karan's post. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Omg! I know I know I know …. What this means to you 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 this Is incredible…. This is what fashion n cinematic dreams are made of.”

Punit Malhotra joked, “Meryl Streep must have felt so good to meet the character she played.” Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, “Another bucket list item checked ✅”

About The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the first film.

20th Century Studios will release The Devil Wears Prada 2 in cinemas on 1st May 2026.